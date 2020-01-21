Match Added To WWE Worlds Collide

WWE will maintain a Worlds Collide occasion on the night time earlier than the Royal Rumble. This Saturday’s present is already stacking as much as be a giant one and now a kickoff present match has been added to the cardboard.

The corporate revealed that Mia Yim will face NXT UK Ladies’s Champion Kay Lee Ray earlier than the Worlds Collide occasion begins. This might be a non-title match.

The battle pits two daredevil Superstars in opposition to one another. Ray has confirmed she’ll do something to achieve the highest, whether or not it’s throwing warning to the wind in WarGames or profiting from the fractured friendship between Toni Storm and Piper Niven to retain her title.

