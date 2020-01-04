Match Announced For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Next Week

News TV SHOWS

January 4, 2020
By Felix Upton

The occasions of Friday Evening SmackDown left loads to be hashed out between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks.

After the triple menace tag staff match on this week’s present, Evans nonetheless desires to get even with Banks. The Boss introduced Evans’ daughter into the scenario and he or she’s nonetheless seeking to get even.

It was later introduced that Lacey Evans vs Sasha Banks will happen subsequent week on Friday Evening SmackDown. This can seemingly result in Lacey Evans getting her shot at Bayley and the SmackDown Girls’s Title on the Royal Rumble.



