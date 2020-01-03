Match Announced For WWE Friday Night SmackDown This Week

WWE will carry the primary episode of Friday Evening SmackDown of the last decade tonight. Now we all know of 1 match to count on on tonight’s present.

The corporate has revealed that Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will tackle Sasha Banks & Bayley and Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke in a triple risk tag crew match.

One week after Sasha Banks had the audacity to taunt Lacey Evans’ daughter proper in entrance of The Sassy Southern Belle, Evans got here onto “A Moment of Bliss” hosted by Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and known as out The Boss & SmackDown Ladies’s Champion Bayley to face her & Dana Brooke.

This match may shake up the SmackDown Ladies’s Division as they head towards the Royal Rumble. Presently an opponent for Bayley’s title has not been revealed.

