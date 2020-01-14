Match Booked For WWE RAW Next Week

Subsequent week’s episode of WWE Uncooked would be the go-home episode earlier than the Royal Rumble. They’re bringing an enormous blended tag match subsequent week.

Click on right here for our full WWE Uncooked outcomes from this week.

Bobby Lashley was in a position to defeat Rusev this week on Uncooked. Liv Morgan nonetheless got here down and brought about a serious annoyance for Lana.

Following Lashley’s match, Lana volunteered her and Lashley for a blended tag subsequent week. Lashley didn’t appear too proud of this match.

Following the Viking Raiders squashing the Singh Brother, Rusev and Liv Morgan fortunately accepted this blended tag match.

It’s official. Rusev and Liv Morgan will group as much as tackle Lana and her husband Bobby Lashley subsequent week on WWE Uncooked.