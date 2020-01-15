Matches & Segment For AEW ‘Bash At The Beach’ Dynamite This Week

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite shall be a really particular one. Bash At The Seashore is coming again and the corporate has a loaded present.

New #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Group Titles shall be decided tonight in Miami. The Younger Bucks will tackle Greatest Pals, Proud n Highly effective, and Kenny Omega & Hangman Web page.

Diamond Dallas Web page will return to the ring for a six-man tag match with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes vs MJF, The Butcher & The Blade.

Cody Rhodes will even lastly give MJF his reply in regards to the stipulations he laid down for a future match.

Jon Moxley shall be in motion towards Sammy Guevara. Pac will tackle Darby Allin. Superior Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander can be going down tonight.