Matches & Segments For WWE Monday Night RAW This Week

WWE is bringing the go-home episode of RAW earlier than the Royal Rumble to the USA Community this week. Let’s see what occurs.

The corporate is selling three gadgets for this week’s present. It’ll even be a particular Martin Luther King, Jr Day occasion.

Andrade will defend the WWE United States Title towards Rey Mysterio in a ladder match. Let’s see who walks into Houston because the US Champion for the Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar will probably be within the constructing. He’ll most likely bounce across the ring whereas Paul Heyman cuts a promo. He may even F5 somebody.

Rusev and Liv Morgan may have their huge blended tag crew match towards Bobby Lashley and Lana. Let’s see if WWE closes up that feud earlier than the Royal Rumble.

You possibly can take a look at a bullet level checklist from WWE’s official preview under.