Matches & Segments For WWE RAW This Week

WWE must load up RAW this week because of large NCAA Faculty Soccer competitors. The Nationwide Championship recreation is going on tonight which can present a whole lot of causes for followers to look at the massive recreation as an alternative.

Brock Lesnar will likely be on RAW this week. Paul Heyman will probably have loads to say concerning the Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Large Present will face AOP and Seth Rollins, however there will likely be an attention-grabbing stipulation. These six Superstars will face off in a Fist Struggle. We nonetheless do not know what that entails precisely.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy may even do battle this week. Let’s see how the third installment of their televised feud goes. Randy Orton vs AJ Kinds can be slated to happen tonight.

Bobby Lashley will face Rusev this week. Lana and Liv Morgan are anticipated to be of their respective corners as properly.