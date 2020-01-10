Matches & Segments For WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE is bringing a loaded present to Fox this week. Let’s see what they’ve in retailer for followers of the blue model.

The Usos made their massive shock return to WWE tv final week. They’ve been fairly open concerning the points that saved them out of WWE since SummerSlam. Jimmy and Jey are set to battle King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler on Friday Evening SmackDown this week.

Lacey Evans just isn’t pleased with Sasha Banks. She not too long ago lower a fiery promo on The Boss whereas holding a rooster. The 2 could have a match this week on the blue model.

Additionally, John Morrison shall be seen in a WWE ring for the primary time in a really very long time. He shall be a visitor on Miz TV as The A-Lister continues to undergo a really attention-grabbing character transition.