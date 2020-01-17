Matches & Segments For WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE Friday Night time SmackDown shall be coming to Fox as soon as once more this week. They’ve just a few issues already introduced for tonight to persuade followers to remain residence on a Friday evening.

Roman Reigns remains to be chasing King Corbin. He’ll face Robert Roode in a Tables Match this week as a result of he’s standing in The Massive Canine’s approach.

John Morrison will even return to motion and have his first WWE match since his return. Morrison and The Miz are feuding with The New Day. So, The Guru Of Greatness shall be taking over Massive E.

Kane is returning to Friday Night time SmackDown. We do not know what he’s going to do, however The Fiend may at all times present up and take him out once more.

Additionally, Lacey Evans will lastly get her arms on Sasha Banks until The Boss remains to be engaged on her new album along with her Snoop Dogg. You may take a look at the bullet level listing from WWE’s official preview under: