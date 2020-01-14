Math is hard, but figuring out its impact on men’s figure skating is easy

Basic math makes the selection clear; be part of the quad squad or settle for that they may rule the determine skating world with out you.

Patrick Chan acknowledged it as he bid adieu on the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

“This is a really exciting path that skating is taking, but yes, there are consequences and I think we’re seeing a lot of walking, one jump to the next,” he mentioned.

Within the present scoring system, quad jumps have a lot larger base worth than their three-rotation cousins, but additionally the extra apparent threat of failure.

The following wave of Canadian males, topped by Keegan Messing and Nam Nguyen, are mulling over their choices as they attempt to bridge the numerous level hole between them and the highest two skaters on this planet, American Nathan Chen and Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, who routinely attempt 4 and 5 quads of their free skates and are the one skaters to exceed 300 factors this season. Chen leads the world with 335.30 on the Grand Prix Ultimate, whereas Hanyu racked up 322.59 at Skate Canada Worldwide, the place he completed forward of Nguyen, who racked up a private better of 262.77.

Nguyen believes he can enhance transitions, skating expertise and spins to make up some floor.

“Essentially in between my jumps is really where I can improve on a lot, to kind of close the gap between myself and the top skaters in the world,” he mentioned.

“You understand, I’ve additionally talked about previously of upgrading my technical content material. I feel with that, I don’t actually know if I’m right down to proceed including extra jumps into my applications, simply because it takes quite a lot of psychological power to try this, not a lot bodily.

“I feel that’s the place Nathan is actually good, his psychological power is means up there and that’s why he’s in a position to put out 5 quads in his free program.”

Messing is contemplating a two-pronged assault.

“I feel I’m closing the gap on the component side,” he mentioned on Monday. “I’m actually chasing after Patrick’s edges. Certainly one of my greatest targets is for my edges to be as well-known as Patrick’s.

“And after that, it’s the quads. If I can push the quads, if I can get that quad Lutz in my pocket once more, I really feel that’s in all probability the most important factor I’ve to shut that hole.”

The quad Lutz has a base worth of 13.6 factors within the scoring system, in comparison with 6.zero for a triple Lutz, therefore the attraction.

Nguyen hasn’t determined whether or not he’ll put one or two quads in his Friday brief program at nationals, however is planning three within the free skate on Saturday. Messing will attempt only one quad within the brief and three within the lengthy.

