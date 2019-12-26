Mathu Vadalara Full Movie Download leaked on Tamilrockers | Will This Affect The Small Film’s Run At The Box Office?

Mathu Vadalara is an Indian Telugu-language comedy-drama thriller movie directed by Ritesh Rana. The movie was written by Ritesh Rana and Teja R. The movie options Sri Simha Koduri, Athulya Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Vidhyullekha Raman in outstanding roles.

The movie’s music was scored by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Suresh Sarangam and received edited by Karthika Srinivas. Rakendu Mouli, identified for his efficiency in ‘Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo’ had written lyrics for this movie. This movie is scheduled to launch on 25th December 2019.

The movie was produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha underneath their banner ‘Clap Entertainment’. The distribution was completed by the banner ‘Mythri Movie Makers’. This movie is the fourth movie for MMM banner this yr after ‘Chitralahari’, ‘Dear Comrade’, and ‘Gang Leader’.

The trailer of this movie was launched on 18th December 2019 on ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ official youtube web page. Initially, this trailer obtained a boring response, However Later, it received a great response. This trailer received some 623 thousand views and 15 thousand likes.

This film is a couple of man ‘Babu’ who’s a supply boy residing together with his mates Yesu and Abhi. Attributable to his low wage, he decides to stop his job, however then Yesu offers him an concept. The thought, nevertheless, quickly twists uncontrolled and Babu finds himself deep in bother.

The music director ‘Kaala Bhairava’, MM Keeravani’s son has given some terrific background rating. The visuals are gripping and top-notch with intriguing scenes. This movie’s whole forged and crew is younger. The lead on this movie, Sri Simha, MM Keeravani’s son, seems pure in his tough&rugged look. He will certainly make a powerful debut. Vennela Kishore’s performing seems entertaining. Additionally, Satya and Naresh would be the foremost belongings of the movie.

Mathu Vadalara might be undoubtedly an fringe of the seat thriller. The movie will develop into one of many first rate and gripping thrillers of 2019. The movie might be an ideal pageant look ahead to all film lovers.