Mathu Vadalara movie review and rating by audience: Live updates

Mathu VadalaraTwitter

Director Ritesh Rana’s Telugu film Mathu Vadalara starring Sri Simha, Naresh Agastya, Athulya Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Brahmaji, has acquired constructive evaluate and score from the viewers.

Mathu Vadalara is against the law comedy thriller movie and debutant director Ritesh Rana has written the script and dialogues for the film, which has been produced by Chiranjeevi and Hemalatha below banners Mythri Film Makers and Clap Leisure. It has acquired a U/A certificates from the censor board and its runtime is 2.11 hours.

Mathu Vadalara film story: Babu is a supply boy residing together with his buddies Yesu and Abhi. On account of his meager wage, he decides to give up, however then Yesu offers him an concept. The thought, nevertheless, quickly spirals uncontrolled and Babu finds himself deep in bother. Will he survive the circumstances of his personal actions?

Mathu Vadalara film evaluate stay updates: We convey you some viewers’ response on the movie shared on Twitter. Scroll all the way down to see viewers’s tweet evaluations

Pradeep @trulypradeep

Selecting a thriller as their debut is a problem for any actor or technician! @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7 excelled of their roles…The last word Brothers’ duo rocked all the way in which and got here right here to remain for LONGGG. Simha’s display presence & Bhairi’s RR #MathuVadalara. [email protected]’s writing & execution, DOP, enhancing, everybody did their greatest to convey the BEST. And the perfect a part of the movie is, the director by no means missed the comedian facet with Satya’s position. Loved rather a lot! And, to @MythriOfficial for encouraging the expertise & content material. #MathuVadalara

idlebrain jeevi @idlebrainjeevi

#MathuVadalara is a effectively made psychedelic thriller with good humour. A brand new age movie that is dealt effectively by debutant director Ritesh Rana. Satya steals the present with humour. Sri Simha and Naresh Agasthya are good. Terrific music and sound results. A distinct movie that clicks!

Sandeep Athreya @SandeepSpeakz

Midway by means of #MathuVadalara. @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 arrived! Spectacular debut. Simha’s performing and Kaala Bhairava’s music r flawless. @RiteshRana delivers an edge-of-seat neo noir movie. Double Putrotsaham @mmkeeravaani sir. Congrats to entire workforce @MythriOfficial #MathuVadalara is among the greatest movies of 2019. It retains us guessing until the tip n holds the suspense [email protected] reminds us of Gasper Noe & his Enter The Void. Remembers Hitchcock, the grasp of suspense! Should Watch! @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 proved their mettle #MathuVadalara: In addition to providing an intriguing thriller with intense performances,the movie serves good dose of humour. It has a number of lighter vein moments.Because of #Satya & @vennelakishore. Screenplay is good. Dialogues r spot on.Good route by @RiteshRana. Go for it

SS @PuppalaSrisai

#MathuVadalara #MathuVadalaraOnDec25th Premier Present Accomplished Tremendous 1st half Too Good 2nd half Hittu Bomma. Congrats Director Ritesh Rana @MythriOfficial @kaalabhairava7

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

First Half Report: #MathuVadalara first half runs on a wafer-thin level which begins sluggish however will get fascinating in the direction of the interval. Comedy by Satya

FDFS Overview @ReviewFdfs

#MathuVadalara..!! Gam’mathu’ ga, curiosity create chese thrilling parts unte inkem vadalagalgutham..!! Beautifully written, directed in a really entertaining and fascinating manner..! Hats off to #RiteshRana and workforce on a debut..!! three.5/5…!! @simhakoduri2302 @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani