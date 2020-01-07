Matt Hardy Clarifies Confusion About His WWE Roster Status

Matt Hardy won’t have a lot time left in WWE if he doesn’t attain a brand new cope with the corporate. His contract is up on March 1st. There was some just lately confusion concerning which roster he’s on, however now he’s talking up about it.

Hardy defined why he appeared on Uncooked after which had a SmackDown roster emblem subsequent to his title on WWE’s official profile for him. He mentioned that he’s all the time been on the blue model regardless of not being in the latest WWE Draft.

His appearances on Uncooked in current months by no means meant an official transfer over to the crimson staff.

Ever since I returned final February, I’ve been listed on the #SmackDown roster. Once I carried out on #RAW in November & December, I wasn’t ever formally placed on RAW roster. Noticed a number of web sites suggesting I’d switched roster pages, however not the case.

Matt Hardy will stay on SmackDown, however he’s been seen most just lately on Uncooked. It is going to be fascinating to see when he exhibits up subsequent and the way he’s used. An impending WWE exit may imply the corporate received’t be too eager to offer him an excessive amount of of a highlight.