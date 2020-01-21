Matt Hardy Looks Back On His TNA World Title Win & Praises EC3

Matt Hardy’s efficiency and subsequent message to the followers after Monday Evening RAW final night time actually caught the eye of the WWE Universe, a lot of whom consider he might be on his manner out of the corporate.

Whereas it appears as if that is all simply constructing in the direction of the return of Damaged Matt you by no means may be too certain, particularly as a result of Hardy has been recognized to throw a number of curveballs in there for the followers from time to time.

Final night time he determined to proceed that pattern, wanting again on his TNA World Heavyweight Championship win while additionally praising EC3, previously often called Ethan Carter III over in IMPACT.

It prompted a “Matt Hardy is a genius” response from EC3 shortly afterward as he continues to try to put himself able whereby he could make a distinction on both RAW or SmackDown. Very like Matt, although, it doesn’t appear to be that’s going to occur anytime quickly.

These two males may simply be off thriving away from WWE however given the cash they’re most likely making, at this level of their careers, they might need to experience it out for a yr or two extra earlier than deciding whether or not or to not leap ship.

Proper now AEW seems like a professional different and in the event that they need to hold that practice rolling, then bringing within the likes of EC3 and Matt (in the event that they’re obtainable) may do wonders for enterprise. In fact, in the interim, it’s all simply hypothesis and nothing extra.