Matt Hardy Offers Open Invitation To Jeff Hardy For The Broken Universe

December 24, 2019
Matt Hardy’s Damaged persona is again in its full kind. That’s solely on his YouTube channel and hasn’t seen its manner onto WWE tv.

One fan tweeted out to Matt Hardy throughout a latest on-line Q&A the place he expressed pleasure about what’s subsequent for Hardy. He additionally hopes there’s a place for Jeff Hardy on this new section in Matt Hardy’s profession.

Matt replied again saying that his brother will “forever have an invitation” to affix him if he desires. If it weren’t for Jeff Hardy the Damaged Universe would have by no means grow to be as standard.

Jeff will without end have an invite to affix if he so needs. With out #BrotherNero, the #BROKEN Universe would have by no means bought off the bottom prefer it did.

Matt Hardy would possibly solely have weeks left in his WWE contract. In the meantime, his brother Jeff Hardy’s contract continues to be frozen whereas he works on some private points.



