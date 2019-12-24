Matt Hardy On The Waves AEW Has Made To Create A Healthier Pro Wrestling Landscape

Matt Hardy hasn’t been shy about expressing his emotions currently. His Free The Delete movies inform a reasonably apparent story. Throughout a current Twitter Q&A, Hardy was fairly candid about Cody Rhodes as nicely.

One fan requested Matt Hardy what he thinks about Cody Rhodes. Hardy went on to present Cody loads of kudos together with the remainder of the AEW crew. He concluded it by saying that AEW helps to make the professional wrestling business more healthy.

At all times received alongside nicely with him. Very gifted performer. The waves that he’s been in a position to make with Bucks/Omega/Khan are spectacular & outstanding. Kudos to him for serving to to make professional wrestling a more healthy business.

Matt Hardy remembers what it was wish to get a a lot greater focus in WWE. He would possibly solely have weeks left with WWE. We’ll should see the place he finally ends up after that. At this level, it looks as if he’s protecting his choices open.