Matt Hardy Pitched Broken Return Videos To WWE

WWE might be dropping Matt Hardy very quickly. His latest Free The Delete movies have been produced for an excellent motive.

The Wrestling Observer Publication studies that Matt Hardy produced the brand new Damaged movies and pitched the concept to WWE. They didn’t need the “Free The Delete” collection though it was already produced on the Hardy’s dime.

Now Matt Hardy’s title is closely speculated because the chief of AEW’s Darkish Order. The Exalted One has mentioned “wonderful” previously which actually piqued followers’ curiosity.

Matt Hardy’s WWE contract might be up on March 1st if he doesn’t re-sign. His brother Jeff Hardy just isn’t in the identical boat.

Jeff’s contract is frozen and he’ll possible be with WWE for a very long time to come back with no signal of creating an in-ring return which might resume his contract’s clock.