Matt Hardy Points Toward WWE Exit Date

Matt Hardy could be out of WWE on March 1st. That appears to be the considering and the newest episode of Free The Delete additional drives house that concept.

The most recent episode of Free The Delete options a number of issues that could be price noting. A voice will be heard chatting with Hardy making reference to Bray Wyatt’s “Abigail” when talking in regards to the Lake Of Reincarnation.

He makes an allusion to Vince McMahon, however doesn’t point out him by title. It’s implied that he’s “Abomination and Kennagen.” It’s stated that Hardy’s essence will stop to exist previous 3220. This might point out that March 2nd would be the day that Hardy shall be free from WWE.

If a WWE Celebrity’s contract runs out then there isn’t a non-complete clause. This appears to be the case with Matt Hardy.

The episode is filled with cryptic language, however that ought to be anticipated from Damaged Matt Hardy. He appears to be hinting WWE exit shall be happening quickly. He owns the Damaged Universe and the entire mental property that goes with that as nicely. So, he might take that act to any professional wrestling firm he needs.