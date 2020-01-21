Matt Hardy Reaches Big Career Milestone On WWE RAW

Matt Hardy confirmed up on RAW this week and he misplaced to Erick Rowan. This loss for Hardy resulted in a disapproving storm on-line the place his title trended worldwide.

Hardy later introduced that he hopes followers loved that look on RAW as a result of there probably gained’t be many extra to come back. That’s unhappy, however Hardy probably gained’t keep out of labor for very lengthy if he does let his WWE contract expire.

Despite the fact that final evening’s Uncooked was not the perfect outing for Matt Hardy it was nonetheless a giant evening. Final evening noticed Hardy wrestle his first WWE match in 2020. WWE Stats let followers know that after final evening’s match Matt Hardy has formally competed on WWE Uncooked in 20 completely different calendar years.

Matt Hardy has now competed on @WWE#Uncooked in 20 completely different calendar years. Time between @MATTHARDYBRAND’s first RAW match (in 1994) and tonight’s match: 25 years, eight months.

What makes this so spectacular is the truth that Matt Hardy spent a lot time away from WWE. His complete profession hasn’t been beneath Vince McMahon’s umbrella, however he’s given quite a bit to the corporate.

Now could be seems that March 2nd might see Matt Hardy beginning the seek for his subsequent professional wrestling house.