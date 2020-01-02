Matt Hardy Reacts To Impact Wrestling Giving ‘Final Deletion’ Match Of The Decade Award

Affect Wrestling had lots of matches that they are often happy with prior to now 10 years. Most of these high matches include performers who’re now not with the corporate.

Matt Hardy’s Closing Deletion match received the award for Match Of The Decade from Affect Wrestling. This was a giant honor that Hardy didn’t take flippantly as he responded saying.

What a WONDERFUL honor from @IMPACTWRESTLING & their nice followers. Thanks! Congrats on all of the newfound success you’ve garnered just lately.

Matt Hardy could possibly be out of WWE in a matter of weeks. He’s additionally Woken as soon as once more on-line and producing some superb content material We’ll simply have to attend and see the place Hardy goes subsequent, however Affect Wrestling hasn’t forgotten about him.