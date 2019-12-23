Matt Hardy Remembers Getting People Talking With The Final Deletion Match In WWE

Matt Hardy isn’t getting the identical therapy now that he did simply a short while in the past. There was a time when Woken Matt Hardy captured the WWE Unievrse’s curiosity, however that gimmick ultimately pale.

There was one vibrant spot for Woken Matt Hardy. WWE allowed him the chance to provide an Final Deletion match. That match noticed trending on Twitter and predominant evented the present. Now Matt Hardy can look again and see that no less than he was given that chance.

I’ll all the time be GRATEFUL to @WWE for the chance generally known as The #UltimateDELETION https://youtu.be/nw8LXy7A3_c I’m additionally very proud #UltimateDELETION trended #1 worldwide on Twitter for almost four hours straight & went on final on #RAW. It had folks speaking.

Matt Hardy may solely have weeks left in his WWE contract. He may exit and search his fortune elsewhere after that. We’ll simply must see what’s subsequent for Matt Hardy, however he doesn’t sound bitter in any respect it doesn’t matter what occurs.