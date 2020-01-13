Matt Hardy Says He Is Now ‘In Limbo’

Matt Hardy might be on his means out of WWE. The corporate isn’t utilizing him and he clearly desires to proceed together with his personal inventive concepts.

The Damaged Universe is legally his and Hardy has been getting into new movies into that saga on his personal YouTube channel. Hardy lately put out a really quick video saying that he’s now in limbo.

“I am Matt Hardy and I’m in limbo. I was once Broken and then Woken. Now I’m not quite sure what I am.”

The video beneath features a skit with Hardy and two of his sons whereas he’s in Limbo, no matter meaning. His contract is up in early March after which he can be free to discover different alternatives. Maybe we’ll quickly discover out what the subsequent part in Matt Hardy’s evolution can be quickly sufficient. He could be “Well Spoken Matt Hardy” subsequent.

In case you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information