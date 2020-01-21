Matt Hardy Says There Won’t Be Many More WWE Appearances After Losing On RAW

Matt Hardy confirmed as much as work on WWE Uncooked this week and Vince McMahon booked him in an enhancement expertise’s spot.

Matt Hardy misplaced a match to Erick Rowan this week on Uncooked. This can be a spot normally reserved for native rivals. Quite a lot of followers have been tweeting about this when Hardy misplaced on Uncooked in such a approach.

Hardy observed all the consideration he acquired. He tweeted out to thank followers for serving to him development within the #17 spot worldwide.

WOW! Thanks for all of the love & assist from all over the world. I’m trending #17 worldwide due to my @WWE stoop & string of #RAW TV losses. Hope you’re having fun with my #WWE TV appearances.. At this charge there gained’t be many extra.

It is vitally arduous to development worldwide for something on Twitter. If WWE doesn’t take note of the response that Matt Hardy will get from followers maybe the subsequent professional wrestling firm he inks a cope with will care.