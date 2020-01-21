Matt Hardy Trends Worldwide After Loss On WWE RAW

Matt Hardy confirmed as much as work on WWE Uncooked this week and Vince McMahon booked him in an enhancement expertise’s spot.

Matt Hardy misplaced a match to Erick Rowan this week on Uncooked. This can be a spot often reserved for native opponents. Plenty of followers had been tweeting about this when Hardy misplaced on Uncooked in such a approach.

Hardy observed all the consideration he acquired. He tweeted out to thank followers for serving to him development within the #17 spot worldwide.

WOW! Thanks for all of the love & assist from world wide. I’m trending #17 worldwide due to my @WWE droop & string of #RAW TV losses. Hope you’re having fun with my #WWE TV appearances.. At this fee there gained’t be many extra.

It is extremely onerous to development worldwide for something on Twitter. If WWE doesn’t take note of the response that Matt Hardy will get from followers maybe the following professional wrestling firm he inks a cope with will care.