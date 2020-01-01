Matt Hardy’s Latest Video Could Be Proof Of WWE Exit

Matt Hardy is Woken as soon as once more. This newly reincarnated persona comes at a really fascinating time as his WWE contract is reportedly weeks away from ending. WWE received’t let Matt Hardy do a lot on tv, however Hardy owns the whole Woken gimmick and he’s not letting it gather mud.

Hardy’s newest video providing contains a battle with Ryzin as they proceed to wage conflict on the Hardy compound. It’s filmed within the Final Deletion fashion that the Home Hardy has turn into identified for.

Reby Hardy spoke out about how these movies are completed in-house with no WWE involvement. It makes us marvel what may very well be in retailer for Matt Hardy as soon as his WWE contract expires.

There isn’t any certainty that Matt Hardy will really go away WWE in 2020. Movies like these are a transparent indication that he desires to do issues that WWE isn’t permitting him to current.