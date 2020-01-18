Matt Lubick replaces Troy Walters as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has employed Matt Lubick to exchange Troy Walters as offensive coordinator.

The addition of Lubick was introduced Friday, hours after coach Scott Frost stated Walters was leaving this system by mutual settlement.

Lubick labored as an Oregon assistant with Frost from 2013-16, and he was Washington’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach in 2017-18. Lubick left teaching in January 2019 and labored in enterprise in Colorado.

“I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together,” Frost stated. “He is the only person I considered for this position. Matt has an innovative offensive mind, provides a veteran presence on our staff and brings a proven track record of success at the Power Five level.”

Lubick, son of former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick, started his school teaching profession for his father in 1995.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Nebraska Football,” Lubick stated. “Growing up I was in awe of Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney’s unmatched run of success. It is a special situation for me to be reunited with an elite staff and Coach Frost who is the best in the business. The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football.”

Washington gained 20 video games and a Pac-12 championship in his two seasons with the Huskies. At Oregon, Lubick and Frost labored with an offense that ranked within the high 5 nationally in scoring and whole offense from 2013 to 2015. Lubick took over as Oregon’s offensive coordinator after Frost left to grow to be head coach at Central Florida.

Walters had labored with Frost for 4 years, the final two at Nebraska and the earlier two at Central Florida. Walters was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award, given yearly to the nation’s high assistant coach.

Although Walters was offensive coordinator, Frost has dealt with the play-calling. The Huskers have been 5-7 final season, a one-win enchancment over 2018, however the offensive manufacturing declined partly due to accidents to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The Huskers’ receivers additionally underperformed.

Walters additionally had teaching stints at Indiana State, Texas A&M, North Carolina State and Colorado. The previous Stanford receiver additionally performed for 4 groups throughout an eight-year profession within the NFL.