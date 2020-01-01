Matt Parkinson’s tackle in team’s pre-training game of football leaves Ollie Pope fuming

By Paul Newman for the Day by day Mail

England have suffered unprecedented ranges of sickness on this tour however they nearly added to their issues with a self-inflicted blow on Wednesday.

Ollie Pope was angered by a full-blooded problem by Matt Parkinson within the crew’s pre-training sport of soccer.

Lancashire’s Parkinson went flying in and lower Pope’s ankle with a deal with that originally angered the Surrey batsman and led to a pointy trade of phrases between the pair.

Ollie Pope (left) was angered by a full-blooded problem from Matt Parkinson in coaching

Pope lower his ankle and was irritated however the pair quickly buried the hatchet and obtained on with it

MARK CLATTENBURG’S VERDICT: Effectively Matt Parkinson is a fortunate boy. Had been I refereeing this ‘training’ sport between England’s star cricketers, I’d have despatched him off for an early bathe. Studs are displaying, Ollie Pope will get to the ball first and is left with a whack on his ankle. Speak about being a ‘leg-spinner’ — it appears like Pope was definitely despatched in a spin from this problem to his! Purple for you, Parkinson!

Sarcastically the referee who needed to calm them down was Joe Denly who was the sufferer of the worst deal with seen in an England kick-about.

He was scythed down by a red-card offence from Owais Shah on the Oval nearly 12 years in the past.

This deal with was not in the identical league as that one — VAR would have most likely confirmed it as a yellow card.

Referee Denly selected to order the pair to ‘hug it out’ quite than administer any playing cards and Pope and Parkinson rapidly buried the hatchet.

England crew director Ashley Giles is understood to have extreme reservations in regards to the potential for harm in England taking part in soccer, however has thus far allowed them to hold on as a result of they get pleasure from it a lot.

As soon as he sees the replays from Cape City he might change his thoughts.