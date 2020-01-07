Matt Rhule completing coaching deal with Carolina Panthers, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An individual acquainted with the scenario says the Carolina Panthers are finishing a contract to rent Baylor’s Matt Rhule as their coach.

The particular person spoke to The Related Press on Tuesday on situation of anonymity as a result of the deal will not be completed. The Panthers haven’t spoken publicly in regards to the teaching search.

The particular person says Panthers proprietor David Tepper visited with Rhule at his residence in Waco, Texas and determined he would succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with 4 video games remaining within the season. Rivera was the winningest coach in franchise historical past and was twice named AP NFL Coach of the Yr.

Rhule was scheduled to go to with the New York Giants this week and was believed to be a powerful candidate there.

Rhule was named Baylor’s coach on Dec. 6, 2016. The Bears went 11-1 within the common season this previous 12 months and completed 11-13 after dropping to Oklahoma within the Huge 12 Championship and Georgia within the Sugar Bowl.

Rhule started his faculty teaching profession in 1998 and his solely expertise within the NFL is having spent one season as an assistant offensive line coach with the Giants in 2012.

When Tepper met with a small group of reporters after making the choice to maneuver on from Rivera, he appeared to downplay the concept of hiring a school coach.

“I do understand the difficulty of the transition (from college) though,” Tepper stated. “That doesn’t mean I’m closing it off, but you’ve got to understand, anybody who’s been around football understands the difficulty of that transition.”