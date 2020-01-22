Matt Riddle Drops WWE Royal Rumble Tease

WWE on FOX’s Twitter account appeared to tease WWE NXT Superstars for the Royal Rumble match. The Authentic Bro was a kind of prospects and now Matt Riddle is telling followers to observe WWE this week.

The Stallion posted an image of himself exterior of the WWE trainers’ workplace. He suggested followers that they should watch WWE this week as a result of stuff is about to get wild.

All I’m gonna say is watch WWE this week, [poo emoji] is about to get wild #stallion #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #splx #nxt #royalrumble2020



Riddle is ready to wrestle within the second spherical of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Basic tonight on NXT. He additionally used #RoyalRumble on this put up.

The 2020 Royal Rumble is coming this Sunday and we may see some massive surprises identical to yearly. Something can occur and we thanks for studying all about it proper right here at Ringside Information.