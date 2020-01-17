Matt Riddle Makes Vague Threat If He’s Not Included In WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is holding one other Royal Rumble occasion on January 26th and Matt Riddle actually desires to be in that match.

The Unique Bro despatched out an ominous tweet saying that he higher be included within the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match. If Riddle is snubbed then he’s more likely to do one thing that “you” gained’t be blissful about it.

If I’m not within the Royal Rumble this yr I’m most likely going to do one thing that you simply gained’t be blissful about, bro!

The King Of Bros didn’t specify who “you” is, however he’s clearly speaking to somebody. No WWE NXT Famous person has been confirmed for the 2020 Royal Rumble but, however there are a number of Superstars who might have already been teased as showing.