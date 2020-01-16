Matt Riddle Says The Broserweights Will ‘Run Through The Dusty Cup’ In WWE NXT

Matt Riddle’s mustache is coming in fairly properly. He did make that his New Yr’s Decision, in any case. Now he’s teamed with Pete Dunne and advancing within the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Workforce Basic.

Following their first spherical win on WWE NXT final night time, The King Of Bros was very proud of himself. He’s additionally very assured of how they will deal with the rest of the event.

“I think tonight was just a taste and we’re gonna run through the Dusty Cup. Tonight was just a little example of what we can do — two stallions.”

The Bruiserweight then acknowledged that their opponents subsequent week have at all times had an issue with him. Imperium are at all times robust opponents, however they will even be going through The Authentic Bro alongside Dunne.

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle do make a really sturdy workforce. After exhibiting some tag workforce strikes the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Workforce Basic may solely be the start for the Broserweights.