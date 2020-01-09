Matthews on fire, but Jets cool Leafs

In case your identify is Auston Matthews, this has been a home-sweet-homestand

For the remainder of the Maple Leafs, it has been a bit bitter. With a two-goal recreation, the final with 14 seconds to play in regulation on Wednesday, Matthews has 4 in three nights at Scotiabank Area, a part of six of seven within the shadow of the CN Tower. However Toronto has now misplaced a pair of them after Blake Wheeler had the Four-Three shootout winner. It dropped the Leafs under .500 at SBA (11-5-6) with a few of their many Jap Convention pursuers gaining a little bit of precious floor with each stumble.

Frederik Andersen made two breakaway saves in additional time to increase the sport after Matthews tied it. Whereas mates had been misfiring a lot of the evening, Matthews led the Leafs in photographs and had one among his staff’s shootout objectives as effectively.

The storyline of Matthews making a cost for the primary 50-goal Leaf season since Dave Andreychuk in 1993-94 now beneficial properties traction as he’s reached 31 with 37 video games to go. It’s actually an attainable milestone if he reveals the dedication of the primary interval when he tried to crank his physique for the toughest shot doable with a terrific slot feed, however missed. Clearly offended with himself, he didn’t relent the remainder of the shift, getting again in place to bury a Mitch Marner feed up high on Connor Hellebuyck.

Along with his preliminary strike, Matthews reached 30 for the fourth time in as many NHL seasons, and now 24 of his objectives this 12 months have been at house and 27 total at even power, most within the league. Solely 15 gamers in NHL historical past have scored 30 or extra in every of their first 4 seasons, with Alex Ovechkin the one energetic participant in that group at 14, approaching 15.

Simply Mats Sundin, Rick Vaive and Darryl Sittler managed extra 30-goal seasons for the Leafs, with Matthews the youngest to do it 4 occasions.

But his first objective bookended two bizarre Winnipeg markers. On a innocent trying dump-in by Blake Wheeler, Andersen fell and couldn’t get again throughout to cease Nicholas Ehlers from discovering the far aspect.

Threatening to go up 2-1 with an influence play that has struck eight occasions within the earlier 9 video games, the Leafs as a substitute coughed it up on the Winnipeg blue line. Tyson Barrie made a terrific play to forestall a Mason Appleton breakaway, however the identical participant persevered, stripped John Tavares and scored his first of the 12 months.

The captain’s tough evening continued with a holding penalty, adopted by a cross to Justin Holl that went awry and gave the Jets a Three-on-1. Mark Scheifele, the one Ontario-born Jet, completed the play to provide his many followers in attendance their cash’s value.

Toronto had briefly tied it, Dmytro Timashov popping out of the field after serving Toronto’s bench minor for too many males and cleansing up a Three-on-1 with Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Brooks. The Leafs are nonetheless a really spectacular 15-5-1 below new coach Sheldon Keefe, however are going through the potential for their first three-game dropping streak below the rookie bench boss if they will’t beat the Panthers in Florida on Sunday.

The Jets, in the meantime, full a three-game journey with 5 of a doable six factors, through which Hellebuyck stopped 70 of 75 photographs coming in. Nevertheless it wasn’t a terrific recreation by both keeper with 5 mixed objectives within the first 30 photographs. As within the Edmonton recreation through which he was pulled, Andersen struggled towards a staff he normally dominates.

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is near returning for the Jets, although not but able to be the following Jet again from a prolonged damage listing for coach Paul Maurice.

“Our team looks different than a week ago when Andrew Copp comes back (and scores the winning goal this week to earn the Canadian Forces fighter pilot helmet in his locker as team MVP) and Kulikov’s coming, so it changes our structure,” Maurice stated Wednesday morning. “Heading into the Christmas break, we had been lacking so many items that fatigue set in with our membership. I don’t really feel that now.

“Final week (at follow) Copp, Bryan Little and Kulikov got here out skating round and also you neglect about these guys. You say ‘hey, that guy’s fairly good, I’ve a spot for him’. It lifts the temper.”

Whereas Matthews scored two, the Leafs saved the person picked proper behind him on the 2016 draft, Patrik Laine, off the board after he’d compiled seven factors in as many conferences towards Toronto. Laine did handle one within the shootout.

