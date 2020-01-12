Matthews possessed to have possession is paying off for Leafs; Marner to all-star game

SUNRISE, Fla. — All this hypothesis about whether or not Auston Matthews goes to get 50 and he has already gone and executed it.

There’s no questioning the will of Matthews and Maple Leafs linemate Mitch Marner to own the puck, and after they don’t have it, they’re getting it again.

Previous to Nationwide Hockey League video games on Saturday, Matthews and Marner had 50 takeaways every, second-most within the NHL after chief Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights, who had 63.

“I’m trying to step in the defensive area of the game,” Matthews stated after the Leafs practised on the BB&T Middle. “Each of us have fairly good hand-eye coordination and might attempt to anticipate the place the puck goes and the place the play goes.

“I’m proud of (the expansion on the defensive aspect). I want to proceed to get higher in that space and proceed to be accountable in my very own finish. Up to now, we’ve got confirmed that for essentially the most half.”

The willingness of Matthews and Marner to hound the puck is one purpose why they’ve earned the belief of coach Sheldon Keefe to not solely put them collectively, however hold them on a line with Zach Hyman.

“They’re really recognizing the correlation between effort to get the puck back quickly and generating offence,” Keefe stated. “That’s one thing we discuss quite a bit right here, and I don’t assume that’s new for them to listen to that message right here.

“The extra assured they get with the puck, and the extra they’re feeling it offensively, then I believe you additionally get a bit of extra ardour towards getting it again shortly since you’re feeling it and also you need to get again on offence fast. That’s what they’ve been doing rather well.

“We’ve acquired a variety of different guys, William Nylander has been glorious in that, John Tavares, these guys are actually good at doing that, have actually robust sticks and win the puck again to maintain us occurring offence.”

As for the opposite 50, as in objectives, it’s tough to examine the way it doesn’t occur for Matthews except he has to overlook video games due to an damage.

Going into the match on Sunday evening towards the Florida Panthers, Matthews, whose ice time at even-strength has elevated to 18 minutes beneath Keefe (from 16 minutes 24 seconds beneath Mike Babcock), has 17 objectives in 22 video games since Keefe took over.

With 31 objectives in 45 video games, Matthews is on tempo for 56.

For 50? Matthews has to attain 19 objectives within the Leafs’ ultimate 37 video games.

Groups haven’t devised a option to shut Matthews down — his 169 pictures on aim had been fifth-most earlier than Saturday.

Depend on that 50 to occur, particularly when contemplating Matthews has confirmed he has the will and skill to choose the pockets of opponents to retrieve the puck.

MARNER AN ALL-STAR

Marner will probably be becoming a member of Matthews and goaltender Frederik Andersen on the NHL all-star sport in St. Louis later this month, the NHL introduced on Saturday evening.

Marner was voted into the sport by followers because the winner within the Atlantic Division within the Final Man In contest. It’s going to be Marner’s first NHL all-star sport, and we think about there will probably be a number of all-star weekends sooner or later the place he received’t have the luxurious of sitting on a seashore someplace.

Marner’s expertise will go well with the weekend properly, and if the NHL is critical about advertising its younger stars, it might probably’t go incorrect with the 22-year-old Leafs winger.

In 34 video games, Marner has 42 factors (11 objectives and 31 assists).

LEAFS THANKFUL

A sigh of reduction got here from the Leafs dressing room with the information that Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison has been launched from hospital.

The 39-year-old Davison, the Leafs confirmed on Saturday, suffered a chronic grand mal seizure, witnessed by gamers and employees, within the dressing room on the HEB Middle in Cedar Park, Tex., previous to a scheduled sport between the Marlies and Texas Stars on Friday evening.

Davison was stored in a single day in a neighborhood hospital, and as soon as his situation stabilized on Saturday, he was discharged. Davison was returning to Toronto and will probably be away from the Marlies, who forfeited the sport to Texas on Friday evening, from the group indefinitely on medical go away.

“It was tough news (last night) for sure, but it does seem like he’s doing well,” stated Keefe, who had Davison on his employees with the Marlies. “I’m proud of how issues labored out and when it comes to how the group dealt with it.

“Appeared just like the gamers, having skilled that, it put them in a troublesome place. The excellent news is that they had been in a position to take care of it and he’s doing higher.”

Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott, in his ultimate season with the Marlies in 2017-18, realized beneath Davison.

“Reading that news (Saturday) morning when I woke up was pretty tough, shocking, because you don’t expect anything like that,” Dermott stated. “You take a step back. I talked to our doc when I came in and he let me know that everything was good. Robbie is a guy who everybody loves. He always brings good energy.”

MORE OF MARINCIN

Defenceman Martin Marincin will get a tough trip in sure sectors of the general public.

The Leafs — who signed Marincin on Friday to a one-year, $700,000 US contract for 2020-21 — and Marincin’s teammates have a distinct view.

“We love Marv and we know what he brings to the table,” Leafs captain John Tavares stated. “The circumstances aren’t at all times simple for him. If you don’t play for a very long time, that’s a tough factor to do, to return in and be anticipated to choose up the place everybody else has been going and is in a rhythm.

“He has an excellent understanding in his sport and the way he will be efficient. Everybody contributes to the group. It’s nice to see him get that (contract) and we’re joyful that he’s going to be right here for one more yr.”

Marincin has performed up to now six video games as Jake Muzzin, who’s on this transient journey however stays in a solid, nurses a damaged proper foot.

“I’m feeling good about it, that I will be a Leaf for one more year,” Marincin stated. “It’s good motivation for me. Playing now, I’m feeling good on the ice. My confidence is way better.”

The work of the 6-foot-5, 217-pound Marincin on the Leafs penalty kill is among the many attributes Keefe likes.

“He’s a valuable depth player for the organization,” Keefe stated. “He has are available and has been actually stable on the penalty kill, as he has been all through his time within the NHL. He additionally has given us good minutes towards good gamers.

“It’s essential to have these sorts of gamers that may be there for you at instances once you want them. He’s a low-maintenance man who’s standard round his teammates.”

BE LIKE PEKKA

Frederik Andersen watched the replay of Pekka Rinne’s aim towards the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday evening and thought of how he would like to emulate the Nashville Predators goaltender.

“Amazing,” Andersen stated. “Every goalie wants to score one, but you have to make sure you don’t screw it up. If you have a chance, why not?”

Truth is, Andersen has scored, hitting the open web in a 2010 playoff sport in Denmark whereas taking part in for Frederikshavn. Scoring a aim within the NHL could be one thing else fully.

Each Andersen and backup Michael Hutchinson had been impressed with how Rinne was in a position to cease the puck together with his skate earlier than getting set behind the aim line and lifting it over the Blackhawks, bouncing a shot into the open web.

“Pretty sweet,” Hutchinson stated. “It was thrilling. Each goalie has that dream of getting an opportunity to attain a aim. The thought has crossed my thoughts when the web is empty.

“That’s a troublesome play. He made an unimaginable play, taking it off his skate like that. All the pieces has to fall into place.”

Hutchinson has tried it twice, each instances coming throughout stints within the ECHL, however was not profitable.

The opposite level Andersen and Hutchinson agreed on: They’d solely do what Rinne did, try the shot with a two-goal lead. No method both netminder would need to attempt it with the Leafs up one aim and have it backfire to the extent that it winds up within the Toronto web.

Not surprisingly, Matthews, who will get paid to fill the web, cherished the Rinne aim as properly.

“I think it’s awesome,” Matthews stated. “If you’re up two goals, any time the goalie gets it, he should go for it, for sure. Those moments, they’re awesome.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Winger Andreas Johnsson, who has missed the previous 15 video games with a leg damage, was an everyday participant in observe, taking turns in rushes on the fourth line with Dmytro Timashov. Whereas Johnsson is raring to return, Keefe had this to say: “Not sure exactly where that’s at. He is day to day, so we’ll make a decision with the medical team and with (Johnsson) and whether it makes sense to play (Sunday) or give him a little more time.” … Wingers Mason Marchment and Trevor Moore, getting back from a concussion, wore defenceman-black at observe and didn’t participate in line rushes.

