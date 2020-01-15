Matthews scores a hat trick, Sandin returns with style as Leafs beat Devils

Disaster averted.

The Maple Leafs shook off their first three-game dropping streak underneath Sheldon Keefe, marked by a brutal loss in Florida on Sunday, with a 7-Four beating of the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Enviornment.

About these considerations with Morgan Rielly out of the lineup for eight weeks with a damaged foot, by no means thoughts.

At the least for one sport.

And what would a house sport be with out extra objectives from Auston Matthews? The Leafs’ most prolific shooter recorded a hat trick, giving him 27 objectives in 23 residence video games. Matthews has 34 objectives in 47 video games, placing him on tempo for 59. Hunch: He’s going to get to 50 for the primary time in his Nationwide Hockey League profession.

It was Matthews’ first three-goal sport since he had 4 in his NHL debut.

Rasmus Sandin not solely stepped into the lineup after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies, he did so in terrific vogue, registering a pair of assists within the first interval because the Leafs kicked off a three-game residence stand.

The Leafs as an entire had been tighter than they had been towards the Florida Panthers 48 hours earlier, after they gave up eight objectives and had been embarrassed in what had been constructed up as an important divisional sport.

Till P.Ok. Subban scored a power-play purpose with underneath two minutes to play, solely Devils ahead Blake Coleman, who had a hat trick, may beat Frederik Andersen.

With the victory, the Leafs put three factors between themselves and the Panthers within the Atlantic Division.

Keefe stored solely the defence pair of Travis Dermott and Justin Holl collectively, placing Sandin with Cody Ceci, and Martin Marincin with Tyson Barrie.

Did the group really feel as if it has the chance to show one thing with each Rielly and Jake Muzzin on the sideline?

“I think it’s more to ourselves,” Dermott mentioned after the Leafs’ non-obligatory morning skate. “We just want to prove to ourselves that we can do this now, and when they get back, we’ll just be that much stronger.”

Objectives within the first interval by John Tavares, Frederik Gauthier and Zach Hyman immediately made the debacle in Dawn a distant reminiscence.

So too did an improved structural method by the Leafs. Andersen, rightfully criticized for current poor play, confronted simply seven pictures within the opening 20 minutes and didn’t need to be spectacular.

No shock that Sandin instantly was given the duty of quarterbacking the second power-play unit. Sandin’s smarts will give him the possibility to excel when the Leafs have a person benefit, and we noticed that together with his potential to get his shot via from the purpose.

GAME ON

Keefe made some line adjustments, placing Pierre Engvall with Tavares and William Nylander, and Alex Kerfoot again at centre between Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen … Not a foul approach for Jason Spezza to have a good time his 1,100th sport within the NHL: His forecheck led to a Gauthier’s purpose, and his potential to regulate and go the puck after falling to the ice helped lead to Hyman’s purpose. Spezza’s craftiness has been apparent for the reason that teaching change. Form of exhausting to imagine Mike Babcock needed to be satisfied to discover a use for the veteran centre. Spezza turned the 196th participant in NHL historical past to play in 1,100 video games … The Devils scored after the Leafs constructed a Four-Zero lead, the purpose coming at 6:56 when Coleman shrugged off a Dmytro Timashov verify to beat Andersen. Coleman scored twice within the third interval after the Leafs had a 6-1 lead … Nylander, quiet in his earlier 4 video games with simply an help, re-directed an Engvall go into the web at 2:12 of the second for the fourth Toronto purpose … Mitch Marner and Matthews, neither with some extent to that time, hooked as much as restore a four-goal Leafs lead at 10:39 of the center interval when Matthews calmly redirected Marner’s go behind Louis Domingue on an influence play. Not lengthy after, Domingue was pulled after permitting 5 Toronto objectives on 19 pictures. In got here Cory Schneider … Within the third, Marner arrange Matthews after Hyman obtained the puck to Marner … It’s going to be intriguing to see if normal supervisor Kyle Dubas does one thing through the commerce route, particularly if groups need one in every of Kapanen, Johnsson or Kerfoot in return for a defenceman. Clearly, utilizing a Marlie comparable to Jeremy Bracco as bait received’t lower it if Dubas’ need is so as to add a defenceman who can assist instantly … Hyman’s tip of Sandin’s shot with 4 seconds left within the first for the third Toronto purpose was a sight to behold. Watch the replay and attempt to disagree … Tavares’ preliminary impression of Sandin, pondering again to the latter’s first stint with the Leafs in October: “His overall game, his headiness, he is so poised out there and has a very good understanding of himself and how he can impact the game. I think he lets things kind of come to him, he doesn’t force the issue.” … The Leafs despatched winger Mason Marchment, who had one help in his first three NHL video games, again to the Marlies.

