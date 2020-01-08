Maurice and Keefe share Marlies tie

Paul Maurice has extra shared job expertise as a Toronto coach with Sheldon Keefe than you may suppose.

Each are within the NHL now and matching wits towards the opposite for the second time this month on Wednesday evening when the Maple Leafs host the Jets, however each Leafs coaches additionally labored for the Toronto Marlies farm group.

For Keefe, it was four-plus seasons as a prelude to the NHL, however on the time of Maurice’s hiring in June of 2005, he wanted a route again to the present. He’d been let go by good pal Jim Rutherford in Carolina after a protracted stint that dated again to the Hartford Whalers period, the identical man who helped his return by way of Hogtown.

“The Marlies job got here to me as a suggestion from Jim. I’d gone over to the world championships and met with (then Leafs-GM) John Ferguson Jr. simply by accident. He requested would I contemplate within the AHL and I stated not but. I used to be eight years into the NHL then, however Jim stated ‘that’s a spot the place you’ll be able to go and wait to your subsequent job, possibly coach a group you’ll be able to win with.’

“My mentality was to not coach the Leafs. Their AHL group was going to be good and you would spend 4 or 5 years there and luxuriate in your life a bit. Then in fact issues modified far ahead of I believed they’d.”

With a 92-point season for the Marlies and the top of the Pat Quinn period, Maurice’s star rose shortly.

“Next thing you know I was at the bigger building … and then not,” joked Maurice, whose Leafs put up 91 and 83 factors, however missed the playoffs. “It was a memorable time.”

Maurice has crammed within the time between jobs working in TV and training in Russia and is now one among eight NHL coaches with 700 or extra wins.