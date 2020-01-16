Max Bowden on EastEnders’ 35th anniversary death: “It could be any of us!”

Since EastEnders confirmed the demise of a serious character as a part of the upcoming 35th anniversary storyline, hypothesis has been rife as to which Walford native might be killed off – and never simply among the many followers.

“It could be any of us!” insists Max Bowden, aka Ben Mitchell, chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST because the forged movie the explosive week of episodes on location that sees drama unfold on board a river boat cruise alongside the Thames, with deadly penalties. “The great thing about the 35th is that literally everybody in EastEnders is involved. So many stories interlink, our producers Kate Oates and Jon Sen have done that really well and brought everything together to make a real pinnacle moment.”

Who dies in EastEnders’ 35th anniversary boat catastrophe?

Nobody is making a gift of the id of the individual making their everlasting exit, however Bowden echoes Sen’s suggestion hearts will break when the time comes. “It’s going to be a very shocking time, but it will be brilliant telly and we’re having an absolute ball making it.”

That’s despite taking pictures by the night time on the Thames in the course of torrential winter climate… “We are literally in the eye of the storm,” reveals Bowden. “But it is nice to get out of the studio and explore other locations and do different things. For me as an actor, it’s great and personally I’ve enjoyed everything there is to do with it.”

The backdrop to the sensational storyline airing in February sees Mick and Linda Carter invite their locals on the cruise, to have a good time legendary boozer the Queen Victoria successful an area pub of the 12 months competitors. As tensions escalate, secrets and techniques explode and sins of the previous resurface, an sudden incident happens onboard which throws the celebration into chaos.

Entrance and centre of the motion would be the mighty Mitchell household, who’re in disarray following the revelation over Christmas that Phil’s spouse Sharon is pregnant by stepdaughter Louise’s child daddy Keanu Taylor, who Ben organized to be got rid of by Martin Fowler – solely he didn’t have the heart so Keanu remains to be alive and on the run.

Bowden teases how the ripples of the festive season might be sharply felt as soon as the legal clan hit the water. “A lot of avenues will be explored again during that week. Ben and Sharon will certainly be crossing paths. You can expect a topsy-turvy period of twists and turns.”

EastEnders is on one thing of a roll following their most compelling Christmas episodes in years, and the thrill across the upcoming milestone can solely assist Bowden probabilities at being named Finest Newcomer on this 12 months’s Nationwide Tv Awards, which happen on Tuesday 28th January.

“It’s brilliant,” he beams, reflecting on the 9 months since he took over the position of Phil’s tormented inheritor. “The NTAs are voted for by the followers so it means much more to know they’ve invested within the character, and I’m grateful for his or her help.

“If I had to single out anyone in the cast to win an NTA I’d pick two people: Steve McFadden – his performance as Phil on Christmas Day was one of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen – and Letitia Dean (Sharon). They were both stunning and deserve all the plaudits. It’s inspiring to watch them work. They are the king and queen of Walford!”

