Max Verstappen Extends Red Bull Contract Until 2023

Max Verstappen has signed a brand new contract with Purple Bull till 2023, the Method One crew introduced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Dutchman’s deal was on account of expire this yr, and he had been earmarked as a possible candidate to interchange Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the six-time world champion, additionally out of contract on the finish of the season, strikes to Ferrari. However Verstappen, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has now dedicated his long-term future to Purple Bull.

The transfer follows Charles Leclerc’s signing of a five-year contract extension with Ferrari final month.

Verstappen, who completed third within the drivers’ championship final season, tweeted: “Very proud and completely satisfied that @redbullracing will keep my residence till 2023. We began this journey collectively and so they have supported me from day 1.

“I wish to win with @redbull and @HondaRacingF1, our purpose is to combat for a World Championship collectively. The very best is but to come back! #YesBoys.”

Purple Bull crew principal Christian Horner stated: “With the problem of the 2021 regulation adjustments on the horizon continuity in as many areas as doable is essential.

“Max has proven what an asset he is to the team. He truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda, and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with him.”