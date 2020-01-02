Mayank Agarwal Reaping Rewards Of Hard Work: Karun Nair

Karnataka skipper Karun Nair mentioned on Thursday that India’s Take a look at opener Mayank Agarwal has labored actually exhausting to attain success on the worldwide stage and his absence from Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy recreation in opposition to Mumbai will open the doorways for different kids to shine. “I think Mayank has always been a hard working cricketer, so I feel it was high time that the hard work paid off,” Nair mentioned.

“Mayank is a big player, but it (his absence) opens up an opportunity for someone else to come and grab the chances,” mentioned Nair, who has performed six Assessments for India.

Karnataka will miss the companies of Mayank as he’s set to depart for New Zealand with the India A staff on January 10.

“It is because of the hard work he put in that he (Mayank) is doing well now and I don’t think he has changed much at all. It is just that with the runs that he got, his confidence also improved and as a batsman, confidence plays such a big role,” he added.

Mayank, 28, has performed 9 Assessments to this point, scoring 872 runs with three a whole lot, together with two double centuries, and three fifties to his title.