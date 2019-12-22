Mayawati Accuses Bhim Army Chief Of Influencing Voters By Staging Arrest

Mayawati informed social gathering staff to regulate “selfish elements” like Chandrashekhar Azad.

New Delhi:

Bahujan Samajwadi Celebration (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday focused Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad and accused him of conspiring with opposition events to weaken the help base of BSP.

The BSP chief additionally blamed him of staging an “arrest” in Delhi in an try to affect the upcoming meeting polls within the nationwide capital.

Mr Azad was taken into police custody whereas he was collaborating in an anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest march on Saturday and has been despatched to 14-day judicial custody.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief stated, “The common perception among Dalits is that Chandrashekhar Azad conspires with opposing parties to weaken support for the BSP. He raises the local issues when the elections are nearing and stages protests and gets arrested to influence voters.”

“For instance, he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, but attended the Jama Masjid protest against Citizenship Amendment Act/National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi and forcibly got arrested because assembly polls are going to be held in the capital soon,” Mayawati stated in one other tweet.

The previous Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister additionally urged her social gathering staff to regulate such “selfish elements”.

“It is an appeal to the people of the party to always be vigilant with all such selfish elements, organisations and parties,” she added.

Protests have erupted throughout the nation towards the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India earlier than 2015.