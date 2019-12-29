Mayawati Slams UP Policeman’s “Go To Pak” Remark, Demands Probe

The feedback made are extraordinarily condemnable and unlucky, she stated. (File photograph)

Lucknow:

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the “go to Pakistan” comment made purportedly by a police official in Meerut throughout protests in opposition to the amended citizenship act, terming it as “unfortunate”.

The previous UP chief minister additionally demanded a probe in opposition to police personnel concerned in such incidents. In a tweet, Mayawati stated, “The Muslims who are living in Uttar Pradesh, and in the country are Indians, and not Pakistanis. During the CAA/NRC protests, the communal language used and comments made are extremely condemnable and unfortunate.”

In one other tweet, she stated, “In such a scenario, a high-level judicial probe of all the police personnel shouldbe done, and they should be expelled from duty, if charges against them are found to be true. This is the demand of BSP.”

A row has erupted after a video confirmed a high police officer in Meerut saying protestors in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation can “go to Pakistan”, drawing sharp criticism from varied quarters with Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing “communal poison” in establishments.

The incident reportedly came about on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station space, when Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was chatting with some locals in a slender lane after violent protests and clashes within the metropolis final week that left 5 folks useless.

Mr Singh, nevertheless, stated he made the comment for folks shouting slogans in help of Pakistan in the course of the protest. “I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans.”

ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar yesterday had stated the incident occurred on December 20 following protests within the metropolis. Some folks had been elevating pro-Pakistan slogans and distributing objectionable pamphlets in help of Widespread Entrance of India and Social Democratic Social gathering of India, he stated.

Mr Kumar stated after receiving details about the slogan-shouting, SP Metropolis and DM Metropolis went to the spot and informed the people who they will go away in the event that they need to. He stated the video, which has triggered an issue,was a part of a conspiracy because it was being circulated every week after the incident and when the scenario was turning peaceable within the space.

5 folks had been killed in violence in Meerut throughout protests in opposition to the amended citizenship legislation. Protestors had set over two dozen police automobiles on hearth and pelted stones.