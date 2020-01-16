MC Hammer “can’t touch this” piano in Super Bowl advert that nods to ’90s hit

MC Hammer pokes enjoyable at his ’90s hit ‘U Can’t Contact This’ in a brand new advert that’s set to air at this 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl.

The Cheetos industrial, which pays tribute to the “Cheetle,” the orange mud that gathers on customers’ fingertips after scoffing the snack, stars the charismatic rapper.

Within the teaser clip Hammer is seen sitting at a piano buzzing the melody to his subsequent huge track whereas consuming the tacky crisps. As he goes to play the piano, he realises his fingers are coated within the orange residue. “Wait, I can’t touch this!” he shouts.

Hammer’s 1990 single ‘U Can’t Contact This’ was a success worldwide, reaching Quantity One on a number of Billboard charts within the US and reaching Quantity Three on the UK singles chart.

The Californian artist has launched 11 albums since his debut ‘Feel My Power’ in 1986, along with his final being 2009’s ‘DanceJamtheMusic’.

In 2017, the star signed copies of, and a booklet bought, with Beck‘s album ‘Colours’.

Whereas Hammer wasn’t concerned immediately with the album, a consultant for Beck defined that the 2 artists are followers of each other and that MC Hammer wished to signal copies of the report.

“‘Colors’ is a great party record,” Hammer says in a press release.

