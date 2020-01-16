McBrawl! Gang of youths attack man, 21, in assault outside McDonald’s

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

16 January 2020

A mass brawl broke out by a McDonald’s restaurant which noticed a 21-year-old man assaulted by a gang of youths as shocked clients appeared on.

Police have been referred to as to a department of the quick meals chain in Blackwood, Caerphilly, at round 6.40pm on Friday after the violence broke out.

A photograph of the incident reveals a gaggle of younger individuals standing over a person on the ground as McDonald’s employees attempt to calm the scenario down.

The sufferer sustained minor accidents to his fingers and legs however didn’t require hospital therapy.

CCTV from the restaurant has been handed over to the police, who’re making an attempt to establish these concerned.

Inspector Aled George, from Gwent Police, mentioned: ‘We’ve reviewed footage of the assault close to McDonald’s.

‘We’ve recognized plenty of individuals on the scene and are will converse to anybody we are able to establish and who might be able to help with our enquiries.

‘We’re additionally assembly with representatives from McDonald’s and different companions in Blackwood to debate this matter and different anti-social behaviour incidents, in addition to with native faculties.’

The city’s residents have spoken out in opposition to the spate of anti-social behaviour which included a defibrillator in Excessive Avenue being smashed and broken, youths climbing scaffolding and egging individuals and homes.

An undated common view of the McDonald’s on Cliff Highway the place the struggle occurred on Friday

Writing on Fb, Pauline Stephens mentioned: ‘What is going on to Blackwood? There appear to be so many posts about kids inflicting injury to automobiles, or worse nonetheless, this type of behaviour.

‘So unhappy, city is turning into a no go zone.’

One other resident Michelle Garrard mentioned: ‘That is disgusting behaviour. As dad and mom, if this was your little one please pay attention to the all the shoppers that witnessed this disgraceful behaviour of your kids.’

McDonald’s has been approached for remark.