MCCARTHY: Rory McIlroy’s new major plan a risky one

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Rattling the torpedoes appears an unlikely technique for fulfillment at golf’s majors, but it surely positive sounds enjoyable to look at.

After a disappointing run at golf’s largest occasions throughout an in any other case unbelievable 2019 season, Rory McIlroy deliberate to re-evaluate his method. On Wednesday at Torrey Pines, forward of his 2020 PGA Tour debut on the Farmers Insurance coverage Open, McIlroy outlined his main plan.

“It doesn’t serve me as a golfer to try to be careful, to try to play conservatively or the way maybe some other people play,” McIlroy stated. “I have my own style of play and most of the times it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but sometimes I get into situations and I become a little too conservative and I become a little too careful.”

From Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods, golf’s best champions racked up majors with endurance, course administration, and by avoiding the disasters that may ultimately swallow up the remainder of the sector. That’s to not say there weren’t blowout wire-to-wire wins alongside the best way, however these had been the exceptions fairly than the rule.

McIlroy has tried endurance, and his appears to be working out. In reality, he’s tried almost every little thing since his final main win in 2014.

“Sometimes you go out in the first draw and you’re trying to sort of play your way in the golf tournament, make a few pars, play sort of protective golf a little bit and that’s never really been in my nature,” he stated. “I’m the other way, right? I start aggressively, and if I do and I play well, I usually keep myself up there in the tournament for the most part.”

The Irishman performed among the finest golf of his profession final season, racking up 4 wins and the PGA Tour Participant of the 12 months award. However with Woods lastly ending his 11-year main drought on the Masters final yr, eyes shall be shifting to McIlroy this season as he seems to finish a rising drought of his personal.

With a win this week at Torrey Pines, McIlroy will reclaim the world No. 1 rating for the primary time since 2015, one thing that was removed from his thoughts after lacking the lower at his hometown Open Championship at Royal Portrush final summer season.

“I learnt a lot of things at Portrush that I’ve put into my game, into my preparation, into my thought process going into other tournaments,” he stated. “And yeah, I’ve had a pretty good run since then. But no, it wasn’t on the radar when I was flying back from Northern Ireland in July.”

McIlroy shall be again in Canada this June to defend his RBC Canadian Open title because the match strikes from Hamilton to St. George’s Golf and Nation Membership. His journey to Toronto shall be proper in the midst of his busiest stretch of golf of the yr as he plans to play 5 weeks in a row starting on the Irish Open in late Might and ending on the Vacationers Championship in July.

It’s no secret good portion of Rory’s confidence in his go-for-broke fashion was borne in Canada when he blasted his approach to a Sunday 61 and a seven-shot victory. For the remainder of the season McIlroy pointed to the Canadian Open as among the finest golf he has ever performed and an instance of what he’s able to when he has true freedom in his swing. Bringing that angle to main championships the place the stakes are highest and the programs are hardest is a special matter, however McIlroy is keen to guess it can carry out the very best in him, and likewise believes it’s the best way the sport of golf goes.

“If you look at when I first came out on Tour and started winning majors, you know, nearly a decade ago, eight years ago, I think you could probably count the guys on one hand that played a similar game to the way I played,” he stated. “Now, you know, the likes of a Matt Wolff, they grew up obviously watching Tiger a little bit, but watching guys like myself and Dustin and that’s the type of player that’s coming out on Tour now. So where I used to get to the golf course and think, OK, maybe five or 10 people have a chance, nowadays it’s 40, 50, 60 guys that play that sort of game.”

We assuredly are in an period of hyper-aggressive golfers, however whether or not Rory can flip a free-swinging angle into a number of main championship success within the subsequent decade is the nice query. Historical past could counsel in any other case, however McIlroy is decided to write down his personal.

“I’m 30 years old, I have basically achieved everything that I’ve wanted to achieve in the game, why would I be careful?”