MCCARTHY: Tiger Woods just like you and me?

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Let’s get one factor straight, there aren’t some ways we will relate to Tiger Woods.

Ten months faraway from his breathtaking Masters win, and little greater than a month since main the Individuals to an exhilarating comeback win on the Presidents Cup in Australia, Woods is about to kick off his 2020 marketing campaign on the Farmers Insurance coverage Open at Torrey Pines. It’s a yr that begins as promising as any in current reminiscence for the golf legend.

On Tuesday on the acquainted 36-hole municipal facility resting above the Pacific Ocean simply north of San Diego, a reserved Woods met with the media for a moderately mundane press convention. On this setting, giving acquainted solutions to acquainted questions, he truly appeared for a second, like considered one of us. A few of it was our fault. In any case, what do you ask a person who has been requested every little thing each week for the previous quarter century? In current instances, the inevitable query is about his age, and the way it feels to play with a era who grew up worshipping him. There was a twist this time in that Woods was requested about being paired with 22-year-old Collin Morikawa, and what it means to him to play with a participant born after he turned skilled.

At first, Tiger didn’t perceive the query. When he did, he barely groaned, it was nearly imperceptible. Woods typically shakes his head or playfully groans at questions asking him about how lengthy he has been on tour, however on Tuesday he appeared a bit uninterested in all of it.

“It means I’ve been out here a while,” Woods mentioned earlier than segueing into his inventory reply for such questions. “That’s one of the neat things about this sport, it not just encompasses a few years. In order to be a good player or be considered a good player in football, maybe you can get to a decade of playing in the league. Here, we’re measured by decades played, which is very different.”

Who even makes use of the phrase neat anymore? I’ll inform you who. Previous folks.

After all, at 44 years previous Woods isn’t precisely previous, however he definitely isn’t younger. And on the day Jack Nicklaus turned 80, Woods was at Torrey Pines doing what folks are inclined to do as they become older — regardless of the hell they need. Certain, he’s one win away from the pomp and circumstance of a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory, and certain he’s enjoying a course the place he’s gained eight instances, however excuse him if he doesn’t get enthusiastic about any of that on a cool, cloudy Tuesday morning.

“Let’s just get there first, okay?” he mentioned.

Just like the solar right here on the Californian coast easing slowly into the day, it takes Woods fairly some time these days to get his physique able to play a spherical of golf.

“When I was younger I had more good days than bad feeling-wise,” he mentioned. “Now at 44 I feel more bad days than I do good days. … Let’s say, for example, if you and I want to go hit balls right now or go play golf right now, I couldn’t go to the first tee and hit a big tee shot. I could maybe chip a driver maybe 100 yards. I need to get worked on, I need to stretch, I need to get loosened up and then start the process on the range of moving. It’s hard.”

Douglas Adams, the creator of The Hitchhiker’s Information to the Galaxy, as soon as mentioned that every little thing that was right here if you had been born is the pure means the world works, every little thing invented if you had been between 15 and 35 is new, thrilling, and revolutionary, and every little thing invented after you’re 35 is in opposition to the pure order of issues. This explains why we flip into curmudgeons as we age, and in addition explains Tiger’s reply to a query about what makes for U.S. Open, which heads again to Torrey Pines subsequent yr.

“I just think that narrow fairways, hard greens, high rough, it doesn’t need to be complicated,” he mentioned. “That’s what I grew up enjoying and that’s what I grew up watching. You missed a fairway, you had been punished. … I perceive they need to have it thrilling, but additionally I believe it’s thrilling when it’s simply slim

and hard.”

This week, Tiger continues his chase of historical past, however for in the future in January, he was nearly considered one of us.

Bear in mind although, Tuesday is a good distance from Sunday.