January eight, 2020 | three:18pm | Up to date January eight, 2020 | three:23pm

Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell on Wednesday rebuffed Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand that he launch the framework of President Trump’s impeachment trial earlier than she turns over the articles, accusing her of “shameless game-playing.”

“Speaker Pelosi wanted leverage, leverage to reach in to the Senate and dictate our trial proceedings to us. Now I’ve made clear from the beginning that no such leverage exists. It is nonexistent. And yesterday we made clear it will never exist,” McConnell stated throughout a speech on the Senate flooring.

“The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision.” “There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure,” the Kentucky Republican stated.

McConnell introduced on Tuesday that he has sufficient Republican votes to start the trial with out calling witnesses, one of many essential calls for made by Democrats.

Pelosi has been holding up the impeachment articles – charging Trump with abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress – because the Democratic-controlled Home accepted them on Dec. 18 as a result of she desires him launch particulars of what the trial would appear like.

She informed reporters on Wednesday that she received’t title Home impeachment managers till McConnell releases the principles for a way the trial shall be carried out.

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell Getty Photographs

“We are waiting to see what the terms are,” Pelosi stated. “As I said from the beginning, how we choose our managers depends on what the arena … we are going into.”

Senate Minority Chief Chuck Schumer stated if Republicans don’t permit witnesses to testify People will understand their efforts as a “coverup.”

“If the Senate fails to hold a fair hearing of those charges, if one party, the president’s party, decides to rush through a trial without hearing all the facts, witnesses and documents, it won’t just be the verdict of history that falls heavy on their shoulders,” he stated in remarks on the Senate flooring.

“The American people in the here-and-now will pass a harsh judgment on senators who participated in a coverup for the president.”

Democrats have sought the testimony of former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton and appearing White Home Chief of Employees Mick Mulvaney as a result of the 2 have direct data of Trump’s July telephone name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky through which he leveraged navy assist for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Bolton on Monday stated he would seem within the Senate if subpoenaed.

McConnell, in his Senate speech, referred to feedback made by three Democratic senators that they wish to see the trial start.

“My Democratic friends are losing patience,” McConnell stated.

