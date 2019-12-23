December 23, 2019 | 11:14am

Majority Chief Mitch McConnell stated it’s time to “quit the charade” that Democratic senators would stay neutral and supply a good impeachment trial for President Trump within the Senate.

“Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial? So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise,” the Kentucky Republican stated on “Fox & Friends” Monday. “All I’m asking of Schumer is that we treat Trump the same way we treated [former President] Clinton.”

Schumer on Sunday criticized McConnell for saying he can be “proud” to be a partial juror regardless of senators having to take an oath earlier than a trial within the Senate to affirm that they might view the proof with out prejudice.

“That says it all,” Schumer stated.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding up delivering the 2 articles of impeachment to the Senate till she will get assurances from McConnell that he would conduct a good trial.

Within the interview, McConnell stated Pelosi “apparently believes that she can tell us how to run the trial.”

“It seems to me a rather absurd position to say after you’ve impeached the president you won’t send the papers over to the Senate for the impeachment trial mandated by the Constitution,” he stated.

Democrats have urged McConnell to name former and present Trump administration officers like performing White Home Chief of Workers Mick Mulvaney and former nationwide safety adviser John Bolton to testify within the Senate.

They stated the Trump officers would have first-hand data on the practically $400 million in army support the president paused to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 political presidential rival.

McConnell stated calling witnesses hasn’t been dominated out but.

Nancy Pelosi EPA

“What we need to do is to listen to the arguments, have a written questioning period and then decide whether we need witnesses or not,” McConnell stated.

“The House went ahead without witnesses. They didn’t pursue any of the witnesses in court when the president did what every president since George Washington has done and exert executive privilege,” he added.

In consequence, he stated the Democrats accused Trump of doing “something improper by simply invoking executive privilege.”

The Home final Wednesday, voting alongside largely political traces, approved two articles of impeachment — abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress.

“Look, we’re at an impasse. We can’t do anything until the speaker sends the papers over, so everybody enjoy the holidays,” McConnell stated.