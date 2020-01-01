McDonald’s revamps loyalty scheme so thirsty coffee lovers can now get TWO free hot drinks for less

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

McDonald’s has revamped its loyalty scheme for the brand new yr, that means thirsty espresso lovers looking for their caffeine repair can now get two free scorching drinks after shopping for 5.

Prospects now solely have to purchase 5 drinks as a substitute of six, to be able to get one without spending a dime, by gathering digital stickers by the McDonald’s app.

However artful espresso lovers must also gather the bodily stickers from their scorching drink cups, and after gathering six can choose up a free seventh cup of espresso as nicely.

The intelligent trick means a complete of two free drinks for the value of 5, saving espresso lovers between £1.78 and £three.56.

The McDonald’s loyalty scheme used to see clients having to purchase six scorching drinks to be able to get a seventh without spending a dime.

However with the brand new trick, clients should obtain the free McDonald’s app for his or her smartphone.

They need to purchase a cup as regular utilizing the app, but in addition save the disposable cup to be able to maintain the sticker.

Ultimately, clients will find yourself with 5 digital stickers on the app, giving them a a sixth cup of espresso without spending a dime.

And if they have been intelligent sufficient to gather the six bodily stickers on the identical time, they need to additionally be capable to gather a free seventh cup in retailer.

McDonald’s scorching drinks vary in worth from 89p to £2.09, and the provide is accessible on all regular-sized scorching drinks within the McCafe menu.

It is not the one thrilling information from McDonald’s not too long ago, with the model additionally asserting an providing of their first ever totally vegan meal from January 2.

The brand new Veggie Dippers – which have been authorized by The Vegetarian Society and licensed as vegan compliant in addition to gluten free – can be found as each an grownup meal and Comfortable Meal.

The brand new McDonald’s Veggie Dippers (pictured) – which have been authorized by The Vegetarian Society and licensed as vegan compliant – can be found as each an grownup meal and Comfortable Meal

They’re made with purple pepper, rice, sundried tomato pesto and break up peas surrounded by mild and crispy breadcrumbs.

The dippers at the moment are a everlasting menu merchandise so will stay out there even after ‘Veganuary’ ends.

For 4 Veggie Dippers, fries and a comfortable drink the RRP is £four.99, whereas the veggie dippers Comfortable Meal will probably be £2.99. Alternatively, the 4 Veggie Dippers could be bought individually for £three.29.