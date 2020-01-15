McDonald’s sprinkles some MSG in chicken sandwich race

In McDonald’s Corp.’s push to make a fried-chicken sandwich that higher competes with Chick-fil-A, it picked up one thing additional within the recipe: MSG, the flavour enhancer that has each followers and foes.

The world’s largest restaurant chain is at the moment testing rooster sandwiches with monosodium glutamate, an ingredient that provides a savoury style however has additionally drawn well being issues from customers. The additive is popping up within the new sandwich present process trials in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, in addition to showing at different places in assessments of sausage, soup bases and totally different crispy-chicken fillets.

Rooster is a giant deal in quick meals. Individuals eat extra of it every year than some other meat, and consumption is rising. McDonald’s for years has additionally tried to make a fried-chicken sandwich to rival Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta chain with a cult following. Chick-fil-A additionally makes use of MSG in its basic rooster sandwich amongst different menu gadgets, as does Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which final summer time launched a sandwich that bought out amid a social media frenzy.

“We are always listening to our customers regarding our menu offerings,” a spokeswoman for McDonald’s stated in response to questions on its addition of MSG. Suggestions and insights from the check will inform its future selections, she stated.

A consultant for Chick-fil-A declined to remark. A spokesman for Popeyes confirmed its new sandwich has MSG, and declined to remark additional on the ingredient.

Popeyes franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stated at a convention on Tuesday that the brand new sandwich was a game-changer for the model, and at a peak some places have been promoting as many as 1,100 a day.

McDonald’s doesn’t use MSG in merchandise on its nationwide menu at the moment and lists substances in its nationwide menu on its web site, in line with the corporate.

McDonald’s clients in Houston and Knoxville have responded positively to the testing of its Crispy Rooster Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Rooster sandwich, supplied at greater than 230 shops, in line with the spokeswoman. The trial will proceed for a few extra weeks. It’s additionally testing a Portuguese sausage and a soup base with added MSG in choose places in Hawaii, as properly as extra crispy rooster fillets in Augusta, Georgia, and Seattle.

“We use real, quality ingredients to elevate the taste of our food so our customers all over the world can enjoy,” McDonald’s chief nutritionist Cindy Goody stated in a press release. “We’re passionate about our food and take great care to offer delicious, quality menu options to our customers that are produced and sourced in a responsible way.”