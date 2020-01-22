McDonald’s to release limited edition Big Mac sauce pots

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Printed: 20:37 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:43 EST, 21 January 2020

McDonald’s is releasing restricted version pots of Massive Mac sauce so quick meals followers can use them to dip their chips and nuggets.

The favored sauce, which was first launched in 1972 is generally solely equipped as a part of a Massive Mac.

However the agency, which has 1,200 eating places within the UK serving three million folks, will promote 50ml tubs of the sauce for 50p.

McDonald’s goes to promote its particular Massive Mac sauce for a restricted interval subsequent month so quick meals followers dip their nuggets and chips into the favored condiment

The quick meals large is planning to launch a restricted variety of Massive Mac particular sauce containers. UK clients will be capable to purchase a 50ml container for 50p from February 12

Nevertheless, followers in search of to bulk purchase the restricted version condiment have been warned that it solely has a seven-day shelf life.

A McDonald’s spokesman informed The Solar: ‘A restricted run of the pots will go on sale and is anticipated to shortly promote out with restaurant workers prepped for bulk orders and massive queues.

‘The 50ml pots will retail for 50p every, might be out there 24 hours a day, have a seven-day shelf life and after they’re gone they’re gone.’

In the USA, there are 355ml plastic bottles of sauce being bought for £23 on eBay