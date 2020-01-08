McFarlane Toys’ Cyberpunk 2077 Figures Are Now Available to Preorder

If you wish to deliver house a style of Night time Metropolis forward of Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch, McFarlane Toys is on the case. The toy producer’s motion figures for V (male model) and Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand launch in a couple of weeks. Seven-inch figures for the protagonist V as a male and Johnny Silverhand will launch on February 21st for $24.99. A second Johnny determine that stands 12 inches tall launches a number of weeks in a while March 13th for $49.99. Every of the three items is at present out there to preorder from Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart.

The seven-inch Johnny determine encompasses a base, the rockstar’s guitar strapped to him, and a bottle. A complete of 22 factors of articulation additionally make up the merchandise, which can come packaged in a Cyberpunk 2077-themed window field. V’s figurine consists of the identical primary options however will encompass Kang Tao-Dian SMG, Katana, and Militech Saratoga Pistol as its equipment. It’s unknown if we’ll see a feminine V determine. As anticipated, the 12-inch Johnny Silverhand determine is just a little completely different. This model of Johnny depicts him in his “Chrome Rock Concert pose,” his guitar in hand.

It’s value noting that there seems to be a scarcity of readability as regards to launch dates for McFarlane Toys’ Cyberpunk 2077 assortment. The entire dates listed above are in response to their respective Amazon listings. Nonetheless, GameStop’s itemizing for the 12-inch Johnny figurine, for instance, says it should launch on March 1st, although the worth is notably $10 greater. Based on Walmart, the identical product hits shops on April 11th.

Get a take a look at every of the three items from McFarlane within the following picture gallery:

With Cyberpunk 2077’s launch date approaching in a matter of months, it shouldn’t be too lengthy earlier than CD Projekt RED shares extra information concerning the title. Other than particulars relating to the sport’s soundtrack, the studio has been somewhat quiet of late. At the least those that attend this 12 months’s Taipei Recreation Present subsequent month will likely be handled to a video of some form. Whether or not or not the video will present new footage at present stays a thriller.

Cyberpunk 2077 is ready to reach on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One on April 16th.

[Source: Amazon via IGN]